iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and traded as high as $49.63. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 291,129 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
