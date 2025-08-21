iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and traded as high as $49.63. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 291,129 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 63,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 53,970 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC now owns 46,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 45,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

