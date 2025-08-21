Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 242,639 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof47% compared to the average volume of 164,638 call options.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
