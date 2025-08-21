Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Critical Review

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and Halma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Halma 1 5 0 4 2.70

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -399.91% -136.17% -101.95% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.2% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Halma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $3.43 million 0.41 -$6.99 million ($923.81) 0.00 Halma $2.87 billion 5.76 $378.18 million N/A N/A

Halma has higher revenue and earnings than Applied DNA Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Halma beats Applied DNA Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

