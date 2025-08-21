ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.8410 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $25,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

