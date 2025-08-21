Investors Purchase High Volume of Enbridge Put Options (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,216 put options on the stock. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $48.0050 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

