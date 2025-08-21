CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on CommScope in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.71 on Thursday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CommScope by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

