Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $915.00 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 393,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,961,000. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 240 shares of company stock worth $250,715. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $895.6940 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $996.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,195.34. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $766.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

