Aberdeen Group plc Increases Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF $KSA

Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,399 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Man Group plc raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 39,269.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $663.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

