Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 51,911.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,519,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,180,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,812,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:VMI opened at $364.1740 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $384.08.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 5.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

