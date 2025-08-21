Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.
Malibu Boats Trading Down 1.3%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $8,221,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 530,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after buying an additional 226,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 518.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Malibu Boats
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.