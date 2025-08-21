Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,793 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,801,000 after buying an additional 458,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,072,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 116,972 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 173,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $50.9450 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

