Aberdeen Group plc Acquires 82,904 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 1,658.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 1.0%

PRAX stock opened at $45.25 on Thursday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $952.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRAX

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.