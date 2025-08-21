Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob Schatz Sells 1,200 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Schatz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total transaction of $209,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,863.20. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4%

EA stock opened at $171.33 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.