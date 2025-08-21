Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Acquires $203,095.62 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. The trade was a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Heartland Express Price Performance
Shares of HTLD stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.
Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The business had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Baird R W upgraded Heartland Express to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.70.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.