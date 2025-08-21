110,320 Shares in MP Materials Corp. $MP Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of MP Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MP Materials by 20.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of MP stock opened at $68.1470 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $82.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

