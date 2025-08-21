Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 9,346 Shares of Cohen & Steers Inc $CNS

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 926.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CNS opened at $73.4050 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.38. Cohen & Steers Inc has a 12 month low of $68.99 and a 12 month high of $110.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.27.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 29.95%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

