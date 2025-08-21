Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,037 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $49,756.08. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOG

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $27.3150 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Harley-Davidson

(Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.