Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.57 and its 200 day moving average is $246.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

