BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Stock Position Decreased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,230,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,357 shares in the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $70,094,000. SoundView Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. SoundView Advisors Inc. now owns 492,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,757 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.32 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

