Ball Corporation $BALL Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE BALL opened at $53.1650 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.08. Ball Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BALL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.