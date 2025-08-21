Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining Company $HL

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,521 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 18,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $126,047.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,670.60. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.5950 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hecla Mining Company has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $7.86.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $304.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

