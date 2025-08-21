Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $182,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. $PCT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upgraded PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.94. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.