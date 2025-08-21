Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.6667.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $52.7880 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 164.50%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

