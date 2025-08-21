Comparing NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.0% of NCR Voyix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Seagate Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of NCR Voyix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Seagate Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NCR Voyix and Seagate Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Voyix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Seagate Technology 1 5 14 0 2.65

Earnings & Valuation

NCR Voyix presently has a consensus target price of $14.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Seagate Technology has a consensus target price of $151.4444, suggesting a potential downside of 4.39%. Given NCR Voyix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NCR Voyix is more favorable than Seagate Technology.

This table compares NCR Voyix and Seagate Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Voyix $2.68 billion 0.65 $958.00 million $7.13 1.77 Seagate Technology $9.10 billion 3.70 $1.47 billion $6.77 23.40

Seagate Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NCR Voyix. NCR Voyix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seagate Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NCR Voyix has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seagate Technology has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NCR Voyix and Seagate Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Voyix 38.86% -2.84% -0.60% Seagate Technology 16.15% -169.60% 19.70%

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers. The company provides solutions for banking channel services, transaction processing, imaging, and branch services. In addition, it offers solutions for retail industry comprising comprehensive API-point of sale (POS) retail software platforms and applications, hardware terminals and peripherals, payment processing solutions, and consumer engagement solutions, as well as self-service kiosks, which consists of self-checkout (SCO). Further, the company provides technology solutions to customers in the restaurant industry comprising table-service, quick-service, and fast casual restaurants. Additionally, it offers cloud-based and platform-enabled software applications for point-of-sale, back office, payment processing, kitchen production, restaurant management, eCommerce, mobile ordering, and consumer marketing and loyalty; and restaurant -oriented hardware products, such as POS terminals, kitchen display systems, handheld devices, printers, and peripherals. It also offers solutions for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch, and call center channels. The company serves grocery stores, drug stores, and box retailers; and quick service, table service and fast casual restaurants of all sizes, small-and-medium sized businesses to large multi-national, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as NCR Corporation and changed its name to NCR Voyix Corporation in October 2023. NCR Voyix Corporation was incorporated in 1884 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives. The company also offers legacy applications comprising Mission Critical HDDs and SSDs; external storage solutions under the Seagate Ultra Touch, One Touch, and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie brand name; desktop drives; notebook drives, DVR HDDs, and gaming SSDs. In addition, it provides Lyve edge-to-cloud mass capacity platform. The company sells its products primarily to OEMs, distributors, and retailers. Seagate Technology Holdings plc was founded in 1978 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

