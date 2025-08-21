Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $192,000 Stake in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FIP opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $521.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 20.85%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -7.84%.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

