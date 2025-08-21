Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 92.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Bruker by 1,354.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Bruker by 274.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien purchased 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,462,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. The trade was a 0.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.