Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextDecade Corporation $NEXT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,853 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 2,302.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextDecade

About NextDecade

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.