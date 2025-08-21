Comparing Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) and AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI)

Volatility and Risk

Davis Commodities has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its share price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Davis Commodities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Davis Commodities alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Davis Commodities and AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davis Commodities $132.37 million 0.14 -$3.53 million N/A N/A AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 55.39 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares Davis Commodities and AgriFORCE Growing Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Davis Commodities has higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Summary

Davis Commodities beats AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davis Commodities

(Get Free Report)

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. Davis Commodities Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. The company operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Commodities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Commodities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.