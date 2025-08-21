Versor Investments LP Sells 990 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FirstCash by 18.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $139.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.68. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $141.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $830.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $807,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,237.76. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $510,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,737.33. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.