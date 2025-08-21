DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.89 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 16,000 shares.

DCI Advisors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.23 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

