Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baosheng Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.
Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.
