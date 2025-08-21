Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,000 shares, agrowthof37.6% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baosheng Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAOS opened at $2.74 on Thursday. Baosheng Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

