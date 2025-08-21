Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

Shares of MDT opened at $93.1320 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.02. The firm has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 185.0% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

