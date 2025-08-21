monday.com Ltd. $MNDY Stock Holdings Decreased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in monday.com by 50.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 1.5%

MNDY stock opened at $173.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.86. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.54 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on monday.com from $345.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.