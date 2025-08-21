Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.70 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.09). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 80.30 ($1.08), with a volume of 864,521 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £127.72 million, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94.

Inspired is the UK’s leading commercial energy and sustainability advisor.

A genuine end-to-end service provider, Inspired designs and implements solutions to help over 3,500 organisations control their energy costs, achieve net zero and thrive in the future low-carbon economy.

The Group focus on improving cost control, reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions, and ensuring regulatory compliance—challenges referred to as the 4Cs.

