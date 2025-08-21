CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of CLGN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.
CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CollPlant Biotechnologies
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.