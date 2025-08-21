CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of CLGN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 87.33%. Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 507,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.