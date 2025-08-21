Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTSH. Wall Street Zen cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

CTSH opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,854,530 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,670,449,000 after purchasing an additional 746,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,381,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,980,524,000 after purchasing an additional 157,427 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,361,677,000 after purchasing an additional 375,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,019,891 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,091,391,000 after purchasing an additional 206,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

