Carmel Galvin Sells 11,155 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) insider Carmel Galvin sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $353,278.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 675,833 shares in the company, valued at $21,403,631.11. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.2610 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.97 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Klaviyo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 295.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Klaviyo by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

