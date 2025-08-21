Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) General Counsel Sells 1,304 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Shannon Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,921.13. The trade was a 12.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $391.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.55. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $393.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.10) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on MDGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.