Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Director Sells $315,132.82 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) Director Frederick Hudson sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $315,132.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,933.82. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

