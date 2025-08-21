Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Director Sells $304,128.00 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Podlesak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $298,368.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.74. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

