Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cognex worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 21.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Cognex by 82.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 3.5% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $42.71 on Thursday. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Melius upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

