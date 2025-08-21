Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $78.2150 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.