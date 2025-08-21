Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $518,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 62,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,368,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 159,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 691,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,030,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,800,000 after acquiring an additional 303,074 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE HLX opened at $5.7020 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $838.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

