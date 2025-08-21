RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

RWA Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after buying an additional 2,709,320 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,374,783,000 after buying an additional 418,128 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,436,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,400,000 after buying an additional 524,601 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $586,403,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,061,000 after buying an additional 104,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $80.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

