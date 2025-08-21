Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,119,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,082 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 237,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 685,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 65.1% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.16.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

