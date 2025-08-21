Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Digital Turbine worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPS. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 724,297 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 153,991 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Digital Turbine stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.57. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.94 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Turbine has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

