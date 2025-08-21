Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.4350 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,400. The trade was a 8.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 135,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $501,360.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $859,140. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

