Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Terex Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Price Performance

Shares of TEX stock opened at $49.6410 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Terex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,554. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Terex’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.