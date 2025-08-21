Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 189,300 shares, agrowthof53.7% from the July 15th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently,0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

HDEF stock opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

