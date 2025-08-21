Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,467,800 shares, adecreaseof35.9% from the July 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.6 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.1751 and a 1-year high of $0.2857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

